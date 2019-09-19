Revelations that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada has dressed up in brownface and blackface on multiple occasions have rocked his re-election campaign, reinforcing a narrative that has dogged him throughout his political career: that he isn't really who he portrays himself to be.

Trudeau has long cast himself as a glittering spokesman for the world's beleaguered liberals, standing up to President Donald Trump, supporting gender and Indigenous rights, welcoming immigrants, and fighting climate change and racism.

But that carefully calibrated image suffered a major blow this week when photos and a video emerged of the prime minister dressing up

