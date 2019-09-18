A woman dubbed the "Kim Kardashian of organised crime" and claimed to be El Chapo's top assassin has been found dead in her lover's bed in mysterious circumstances.

Claudia Ochoa Felix, 35, is believed to have led the assassin unit of the Sinaloa Cartel, which was headed by Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman before his extradition to the US.

She became famous on social media in 2014 for posting photos of herself wielding pink and gold AK-47s and having designer handbags, the Telegraph reported.

The 35-year-old died of a suspected pulmonary aspiration. Photo / Instagram

The Kardashian look-alike was found dead in a home in Isla Musala in the city of Culiacan, Mexico, Spanish-language outlet La Prensa reported.

Advertisement

According to local media, she died during the night of a suspected pulmonary aspiration.

However, it has not been confirmed whether she was the victim of foul play or if it was an accidental death.

Aspiration occurs when someone breaths foreign objects such as fluids into their lungs, causing choking and death.

Alcohol and other substances were found in Ochoa Felix's body.

Autopsy results are pending and the investigation is continuing.

Claudia Ochoa Felix became famous on social media for posting photos of herself, in which she was usually wielding a gun. Photo / Instagram

Reports reveal that the night before her death, Ochoa Felix went to a nightclub with a man and they later returned to his home.

The presumed lover said that they slept late and when he later failed to wake her, he called the local authorities.

According to local media, the curvy brunette worked as a model and was romantically linked to Jose Rodrigo Arechiga, better known as "El Chino Antrax".

Advertisement

Claudia Ochoa Felix was reportedly at the helm of Los Ántrax, an armed enforcement wing of the Sinaloa drug cartel. Photo / Instagram

Ochoa Felix took on the role of leader for the Ántrax gang, which is connected to the Sinaloa Cartel, after Arechiga's arrest, according to the report.

Reports also said she was married to a drug trafficker with the Sinaloa Cartel nicknamed "El Chavo Felix", with whom she had three children.

However, she has denied any allegations of organised crime involvement — sharing on Twitter at the time that the reports were "cowardly lies and slander".