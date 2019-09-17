A judge in Bermuda has been criticised for making an outrageous remark that he was "horny" during a murder trial.

Carlisle Greaves said that he was getting "horny" due to the amount of sex that was mentioned in the case while the witness was gave crucial evidence during the trial.

The murder trial, where Khyri Smith-Williams was convicted of slaying Colford Ferguson, was taken to the Court of Appeal by Jerome Lynch, who demanded a retrial due to the judge's inappropriate behaviour.

The Bermuda judge made inappropriate sexual remarks during a murder trial. Photo / Supplied

The Court of Appeal rejected the request but appeal judge Sir Maurice Kay said that the court did not condone the improper comments.

Advertisement

"In particular, his comment 'all this sex is beginning to get me horny' was inappropriate and inimical to the dignity of court proceedings," Kay said.

"Mr Lynch was justified in criticising it. However, I do not believe that it damaged the defence or had the potential to undermine the safety of the conviction."

Smith-Williams was sentenced to 35 years in prison last October after he was found guilty by a majority verdict.

A 29-year-old father of one was shot dead in February 2011 in Somerset, Bermuda.

A witness for the Crown told the court that Smith-Williams confessed his involvement in the killing to him and admitted that he had driven the getaway motorbike, Daily Mail reports.