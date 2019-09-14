On social media, Matthew James Doyle was anywhere and everywhere, living the high life across Sydney with his beautiful wife Kelsea, buying up apartments across the city and launching the "Uber of massage".

But last week, Doyle's seemingly-perfect life came to a crashing halt when the 31-year-old was arrested by NSW Police on allegations he'd spent the past five months supplying Sydney with 300kgs of cocaine — worth a whopping A$85 million ($91.6m) on the street.

Doyle, from Burraneer in Sydney's Sutherland Shire, is currently in custody and will remain behind bars until September 19 with two other men, his co-accused Jared Ramond Hart, 38, and Raoul Kesby, 28.

Matthew James Doyle has been charged by NSW Police for supplying cocaine. Photo / Facebook

Before Doyle's dramatic arrest, the Sydney entrepreneur was a familiar face in the city's social scene with his wife.

The couple were often spotted at the lavish Bondi Icebergs or partying in the eastern suburbs.

In other social media shots, the couple relaxed at villas in Asia and lounged on the back of a leather-laid boat in Europe.

And the Doyles' perfect image culminated in their summer wedding last year.

Doyle married PR consultant Kelsea Nagel, who worked for Australian luxury fashion brand Camilla and Marc, in a lavish ceremony overlooking the Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House in December last year.

The bride wore two designer dresses — from Monique Lhuillier and Naeem Khan — and their reception was held at Bennelong Point.

Kelsea and Matthew Doyle married in December 2018. Photo / Facebook

There is no suggestion Kelsea is involved in any of her husband's alleged crimes but recently the PR agent last month suffered a financial hit, selling her Cronulla apartment at a jaw-dropping loss of $350,000.

The Tara Maree property with ocean views was sold in April 2017 for A$2.25m ($2.42m).

It sold on August 2 for A$1.9m ($2m) after being on the market for hundreds of days.

The apartment block was built by Cronulla 88 Developments, a company her husband was a co-director of until January.

The company went into voluntary administration in March however there is a similar offshoot called Wollongong 88 on the state's South Coast still operating.

On Friday, the couple faced another real estate setback when the NSW Crime Commission put a caveat on the Doyles' luxury Sutherland Shire home.

The note placed on the property stops any sale or mortgage refinancing by Doyle without the express permission of authorities.

Mrs Doyle is still living in the couple's home, photographed outside yesterday.

Matthew Doyle and wife Kelsea regularly posted images of their glamorous life on social media. Photo / News.com.au

The caveat was lodged on Wednesday while three other properties being built by Doyle in Caringbah, another suburb in the Sutherland Shire, were hit with caveats.

There have been no restrictions placed on the land owned by Wollongong 88 in North Wollongong, which cost the company more than A$3.2m ($3.45m) in 2017.

Doyle, from Burraneer in Sydney's Sutherland Shire, was charged with two counts of knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime and one count of supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

The latter charge, under the Drug Misuse and Trafficking Act 1985, carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a non-parole period of 15 years.

Police allege Doyle was also caught dealing with A$520,000 ($560,700) of criminally obtained cash, The Daily Telegraph reported.

His case came before Newtown Local Court on September 5 where he made no application for bail and it was formally refused.

Jared Hart is accused of involvement with 300kg of cocaine drug ring. Photo / Facebook

Jared Ramond Hart, 38, and Raoul Kesby, 28, are both also charged with supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

Hart is additionally charged with dealing with proceeds of crime and two counts of having goods in or on his premises believed to be stolen.