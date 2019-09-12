Hundreds of young children have died from disease and malnutrition in the desert camp holding families of Islamic State fighters in northeast Syria, United Nations investigators said this week, warning that international inaction on the situation risked incubating a new wave of extremism.

The Commission of Inquiry, created by the UN Human Rights Council that is monitoring the conflict in Syria, said Tuesday at least 390 children had died of preventable causes in the first half of the year while in, or on their way to, Al Hol, the camp set up to take in families fleeing the last strongholds

