An intoxicated mother was dobbed in to police by her own 10-year-old daughter after she drove home drunk from a Lion King movie screening.

The young girl videoed her mum then called Arizona police to report she was too drunk to drive home on Saturday, KTVK reported.

Stephanie Davis was busted on suspicion of aggravated DUI after her daughter showed cops the footage of her behind the wheel.

According to court documents, another three children in the car, all under the age of 15, screamed for her to stop driving.

"I called police and I'm like, 'My mum is not OK, I know she's drunk, she's driving crazy,'" the girl told KTVK.

Cops found Davis reeking of alcohol and with bloodshot, watery eyes, as well as a flushed face and slurred speech. She was also so unsteady on her feet that she had to be supported by officers when she walked and fell down as she got out of a police vehicle, court documents show.

After being charged, Davis praised her daughter's decision to call police and confessed it was a poor choice to drive drunk, especially with minors in the car.

"She was very heroic, she absolutely did the right thing," Davis said of her daughter. "I did go to the movies and I did consume my wine ... very wrong, it is so easy to make an honest-to-God mistake."

Davis was soon released and is expected back in court on September 23.

"Just don't do it," she told KTVK of driving while drunk. "Just save the wine for at home. It's fun and nice to have while watching the movies, but it's not worth the risk [of] anyone else's life."