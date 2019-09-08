A man has died in a terrible workplace incident when he was dragged into a woodchipper in Sydney's north today.

The man is thought to have died when his colleagues were just metres away.

The incident occurred at about 8.30am Saturday in Lindfield on Sydney's north shore.

A group of three workers were trimming trees and depositing the branches and leaves into the woodchipper.

Advertisement

News.com.au understands two of the men left the other when they went down the street to see if they could find a motorist to move a car. They left their colleague working by the chipper.

When they returned the man had vanished but a pool of blood was visible.

The Sunday Telegraph has named the man as Samuela Cirivakayawa, a Fijian national.