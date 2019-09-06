A lawyer for one of Jeffrey Epstein's victims has blasted Prince Andrew for claiming the photo of him with the young woman is fake.

In a new letter to the Duke of York, the lawyers called his denials "hurtful" to Virginia Roberts.

They also ask to interview him about his friendship with the paedophile, according to The Sun.

Roberts alleges she was "lent out" to Prince Andrew for sex by Epstein.

Prince Andrew denies the claims and says the phone of him with his arm around her at a party thrown by Epstein is "fake".

The prince and his legal team have also tried to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the photo, saying his fingers are "chubby" and don't look like his own.

Virginia Roberts when she was 16. Photo / Supplied

Lawyers for Roberts, one of the alleged victims, who also uses her married name Virginia Roberts Giuffre, have written to the Duke of York, offering to fly to London to speak to him.

"We now see, for instance, a troubling assertion attributed to you that a well-documented photograph depicting you, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell in each other's company is a 'fake'," Brad Edwards and David Boies wrote.

They called the denials "hurtful" to their client.

They request an interview to clarify the nature of his relationship with Epstein.

"This would, of course, allow you to fully respond in a dignified manner and appropriate setting that would, we believe, clarify the record for everyone's benefit, including your own," they wrote in the letter.

Outside court in Manhattan, Roberts said of Prince Andrew: "He knows what he has done and he can attest to that. He knows exactly what he's done - and I hope he comes clean about it."