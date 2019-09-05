A German man, claiming to be the last living member of Adolf Hitler's family to still carry the name, has been convicted of paedophilia after kissing a 13-year-old girl.

Romano-Lukas Hitler claims to be related to the Fuhrer through Hitler's father Alois.

German prosecutors took a case against Hitler after a complaint from the father of a 13-year-old girl, known only as Ania.

The father told German publication Bild: "I had put a garage up for sale and Hitler answered the advert. But when he turned up he didn't seem to have much interest in the garage, only in Ania."

"He lured her to his flat with sweets, brought her clothes and plastic flowers and even offered to marry her."

When the girl revealed to her father that Hitler had kissed her, she was banned from seeing him and the family went to police.

Hitler defended himself, insisting he was innocent and that he simply enjoyed the company of the child and that when he kissed her it had simply been the usual sort of greeting that was normal in Germany.

A judge rejected Hitler's claims and found it proven that Hitler had "kissed" the girl "against her will on both the neck and cheek".

Hitler's passport shows his name clearly. Photo / Australscope

Romano-Lukas Hitler's claims to be related to the evil dictator have come under scrutiny.

He has previously said that his father was the grandson of Adolf Hitler's father Alois's younger brother.

Put simply, he claims his grandfather was the dictator's uncle.

Most of Adolf Hitler's surviving relatives changed their names after World War II. Photo / Supplied

The trail gets even murkier from there, with the younger Hitler claiming that his parents settled in Slovakia after fleeing East Germany during its Communist era, and that he was raised in a monastery and adopted into a Polish family.

He only speaks broken German, speaking mainly in Polish and calls Adolf Hitler "my terrible grand cousin".

Despite complaining that his name meant he struggled to find work and saying it was a "cross to bear", he displays artwork of Adolf Hitler at his home, alongside an image of Angela Merkel.