Attacked across two cities, the victims were linked by fate and an enraged gunman. They were white and Hispanic, mothers and police officers, letter carriers and retirees.

Lilia Aguilar had just picked up the birthday cake when she heard the gunshots. She had been running around town, getting supplies to celebrate her two daughters at a joint party later that day. She pulled up to a red light, and quickly ducked down in her car.

"Is somebody shooting at me?" she thought in disbelief.

Aguilar, 46, folded over in the confines of her Nissan Versa, hiding until all went quiet.

