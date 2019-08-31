Donald Trump has said he loves his daughter Tiffany, after reports suggested he was embarrassed of her because of her weight.

Tiffany Trump, 25, is the only child of the US President and his former wife Marla Maples.

"I love Tiffany. She's a wonderful person and she studies hard," Trump told reporters, according to The Sun.

His personal aide Madeleine Westerhout was forced to resign from her job earlier this week after bragging to reporters she had a better relationship with Trump than his daughters Ivanka and Tiffany and that he didn't like to be in photos with Tiffany because he considered her overweight.

The best way to predict the future is to invent it... pic.twitter.com/sp2uyeT2Ys — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) August 25, 2019

Westerhout reportedly also said that Trump "couldn't pick Tiffany out of a crowd".

The president of the US said the comments are "absolutely false".

Westerhout was very close to the US president and thought to know a lot of his secrets.

He has praised her "good job" but said the 28-year-old's comments were "a little bit hurtful".

As part of her job, Westerhout controlled who had access to the president.

Westerhout has always defended Trump publicly. In February, when three months' worth of his calendar leaked to the press, she was quick to defend him on Twitter: "What these don't show are the hundreds of calls and meetings @realDonaldTrump takes everyday.

"This POTUS is working harder for the American people than anyone in recent history."

Tiffany was raised by her mum Marla Maples in California.