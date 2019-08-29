Police in Massachusetts are warning parents about Ecstasy shaped like the "SpongeBob SquarePants" cartoon character after a large amount was seized during a police raid.

Fall River police made the discovery during the arrest of 22-year-old Luisceito Cruz-Dubois who was wanted on home invasion and several other charges.

The Ecstasy was shaped like characters SpongeBob, Patrick Star and Squidward Tentacles from the popular children's television show.

Police also found Ecstasy shaped in the form of a Ferrari emblem, according to police.

Police investigating the robbery allegedly found over 800 grams of MDMA, pressure cookers, a vacuum chamber and pill presses in 26-year-old Silva's apartment.

A Massachusetts police department is warning parents after officers seized dozens of ecstasy pills made to resemble popular children's cartoon characters. Photo / Fall River Police

In a statement Wednesday, Fall River police Detective John Robinson urged guardians to "be on the lookout for these as school starts and Halloween is fast approaching".

"If you encounter the pills, avoid touching them and call police immediately.

"Anyone coming in contact with this or similar items should stop handling it and contact police."

The department also released a photo of the drugs, which officers discovered while investigating a reported robbery earlier this month.