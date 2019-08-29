COMMENT:

My favourite moment in Donald Trump's trip to France came when our president was doing a little riff about North Korea and Kim Jong Un. Not only had he come to know Kim well, Trump told reporters, "the first lady has gotten to know Kim Jong Un, and I think she'd agree with me, he is a man with a country that has tremendous potential."

Melania Trump has never met Kim Jong Un. Paging the cleanup crew.

"President Trump confides in his wife on many issues including the detailed elements of his strong relationship with Chairman Kim," his press

