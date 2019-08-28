A Sydney man has survived a brush with death thanks to the actions of a Good Samaritan, who pulled him from the edge of a platform as a train barrelled into the station.

Video shows the lucky man exiting a train at Petersham station, before stumbling across the platform to lean over the tracks and vomit.

Hero Kieran Foley was waiting at the station when he heard the train's brakes squealing and the dramatic video shows him leaping into action and pulling the oblivious man, who had his headphones in, away from the edge with inches to spare.

Foley told 9 News: "I'm just grateful I was in the right place at the right time.

Advertisement

"I remember not wanting to run because I didn't want to knock him in front of the train, and I just remember grabbing him by the shoulders and pulling him back."

The clueless commuter then stumbles across the platform, stopping to vomit before leaning over the other side and vomiting again, forcing Foley to intervene and tell him to sit down and rest.

Sydney Trains CEO Howards Collins told 9 News: "'We're absolutely shocked that he was within a split second of being hit by a 450-ton train."