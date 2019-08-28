The British prime minister has slashed the time lawmakers will have to debate and deflect his Brexit plans, with a deadline fast approaching. Here's what you need to know.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain executed a surprise manoeuvre Wednesday, announcing that he had asked Queen Elizabeth II to suspend Parliament days after lawmakers return to work from a break, and just weeks before a looming Brexit deadline.

The move, which limits legislative time before Britain's planned October 31 withdrawal from the European Union, drew immediate criticism from the opposition — and some lawmakers within Johnson's own Conservative Party —

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What happens next for lawmakers?

But now the clock has started ticking, and fast

Related articles:

What does it mean to prorogue Parliament?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What is the queen's role in all of this?

Is this a constitutional crisis?

Does this mean there will be a no-deal Brexit?

Could this lead to an early election?