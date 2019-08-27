A New York Times photographer captured an image of an unarmed protester peacefully confronting a Hong Kong police officer. For many, it has brought back memories of 1989.

One man wore a white shirt and black trousers and carried two shopping bags. He stared down a tank.

The other wore shorts and a tank top and carried a furled umbrella. He stared down a police officer who had a weapon drawn.

The two photos are drawing comparisons as compelling images of outmatched citizens standing up to Chinese authority.

The first photo was taken in Beijing in 1989 during the Tiananmen

