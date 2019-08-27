A brave grandfather has fought off a likely abduction of his 6-year-old granddaughter after a man broke into his house and tried to snatch her.

Indiana Police say agitated 37-year-old Benjamin Dillon busted in the front door of grandmother Patty Roth's home on the night of June 10, waking her up.

"I was sound asleep in my bedroom and this guy came kicking in and said, 'You have my daughter,' I was nervous, very nervous. I was shaking so bad," Roth told Fox 59.

During the ordeal, the intruder started yelling and kicked down the girl's door, demanding the 6-year-old was his granddaughter and that he was going to take her.

As the intruder got closer to the 6-year-old, her granddad lept into action, fighting him off and forcing him out the door until police arrived.

Police say when they showed up, Dillon got aggressive and tried to fight officers, who used a Taser several times to subdue him.

Benjamin Dillon. Photo / Sheriff's Office

The girl's grandparents think Dillon was on drugs. Records show two drugs arrests in 2019.

"I don't understand why he picked our apartment. I'll never figure that one out. I hope he gets the help he needs and I hope he gets himself back on his feet," Roth told Fox 59.

But the furious grandmother has a chilling warning for the man should he try anything on one of her family members again.

"I wouldn't want him walking back in my apartment again. He will regret it the next time."