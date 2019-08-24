A woman in Florida, US, was arrested after she was filmed putting her dog in the boot of her car, just a few moments after she reportedly asked an animal shelter to euthanise the pet.

Sara Perry, 27, has been charged with felony animal abuse.

Perry took the dog to the local shelter and asked them to euthanise him. They told her they were full and couldn't accept the animals and explained that they don't euthanise unwanted dogs at the public's request anyway.

She had just asked the animal shelter to euthanise the pet. Photo / Facebook

Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County Sheriff's Office said she reportedly became angry and returned to her car, shoving the dog in the boot and driving away.

A member of the public recorded video of the incident and the animal shelter took the woman's number plate.

The dog was found to be extremely malnourished. Photo / Facebook

Authorities were able to locate Perry and the dog, who they say was visibly emaciated and extremely malnourished.

He was treated at the Brevard County Sheriff Animal Care Centre and his health is said to be improving.