Alarming photos released by Nasa show that the rampant wildfires spreading across the Amazon can be seen from space.

The photos, captured by Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on Nasa's Aqua satellite, show several fires burning in the states of Rondônia, Amazonas, Pará, and Mato Grosso on August 11 and August 13, 2019.

Amazonas, the largest state in Brazil, recently declared a state of emergency over the forest fires, according to Euro News.

A satellite image shows Amazon bush fires from space. Photo / Nasa

As of August 16, 2019, satellite observations indicated that total fire activity in the Amazon basin was slightly below average in comparison to the past 15 years, according to Nasa.

Advertisement

However, Brazil's official monitoring agency is reporting a sharp increase in wildfires this year.

Brazil's National Institute for Space Research, a federal agency monitoring deforestation and wildfires, said the country has seen a record number of wildfires this year, counting 74,155 as of Tuesday, an 84 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

The states that have been most affected this year are Mato Grosso, Para and Amazonas — all in the Amazon region — accounting for 41.7 per cent of all fires.

A satellite image shows Amazon bush fires from space. Photo / Nasa

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro, who once threatened to leave the Paris climate accord, has repeatedly attacked environmental nonprofits, seen as obstacles in his quest to develop the country's full economic potential, including in protected areas.

Bolsonaro and Environment Minister Ricardo Salles are both close to the powerful rural caucus in Congress and have been urging more development and economic opportunities in the Amazon region, which they consider overly protected by current legislation.

Some NGOs, environmentalists and academics have been blaming the administration's pro-development policies for a sharp increase in Amazon deforestation shown in the latest data from the space research institute.

Amazonas, the largest state in Brazil, recently declared a state of emergency over the forest fires. Photo / AP

The Government is also facing international pressure to protect the vast rainforest from illegal logging or mining activities.

Citing Brazil's apparent lack of commitment to fighting deforestation, Germany and Norway have decided to withhold more than $60 million in funds earmarked for sustainability projects in Brazil's forests.

Advertisement

French and German leaders have also threatened not to ratify a trade deal between the European Union and Mercosur countries to pressure Brazil into complying with its environmental pledges within the Paris Climate Agreement.

Meanwhile, Salles was booed Wednesday as he took the stage at a five-day UN workshop on climate change in the northern state of Bahia — an event he had tried to cancel earlier this year.

The states that have been most affected this year's fires are Mato Grosso, Para and Amazonas - all in the Amazon region - accounting for 41.7 per cent of all fires. Photo / AP

Some in the audience shouted while waving signs reading, "Stop Ecocide" or "The Amazon is burning".

Salles spoke briefly, saying climate change needs to be addressed.

"People are asking for more and more actions. ... There is an acknowledgement that we are in a situation of crisis and emergency," said Manuel Pulgar Vidal, former environment minister of Peru, who attended the event.

Vidal, who now works for the nonprofit WWF, said the criticism directed at Salles could eventually prod the administration into taking action on climate change.

"There is no room for negationism."

- additional reporting AP