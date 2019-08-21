A worker has died after falling seven storeys down a void and onto concrete at a building site in western Sydney this afternoon.

Multiple emergency service vehicles were called to the scene shortly after midday local time, news.com.au reports.

The accident happened at a worksite on Jubilee Drive at Jordan Springs, near Penrith.

The man is believed to be aged in his 30s and died at the scene, NSW Ambulance said.

Paramedics initially responded to calls a worker had fallen five storeys.

"[But] when we arrived, we found that he had fallen seven floors through a void in the ceiling, like a service void of a lift well," NSW Ambulance Inspector Craig Thomas said.

"It was a direct fall of approximately seven floors onto the concrete below.

"The specialist paramedics set up an abseiling rope to gain access and … to go down and confirm whether or not he had passed away."

Inspector Thomas said the man suffered fatal injuries that he couldn't have recovered from.

"There was damage to various parts of his body," he said.

The inspector described the situation as a "quite an emotional scene".

"There was quite a large number of construction workers up here, there was a bit of a language barrier and they were obviously quite concerned about his welfare," he said.

The workers were "quite upset" when they were told by authorities their colleague had died.

"He's come to work and he's not going home," Inspector Thomas said.

"It's the hardest part, I suppose, what looks to be an avoidable incident and he's not going to be going home to whatever family he's got."

Workers were devastated to hear of their colleague's death. Photo / news.com.au

NSW Police Rescue officers are currently working to retrieve the man's body.

A report will be prepared for the coroner following the construction site death.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and police are working in conjunction with SafeWork NSW," the police force said this afternoon.

Three Fire and Rescue NSW crews were also called out but finished at the scene by 1.30pm.

Vision of the site shows a large complex covered in scaffolding and with a crane overhead.