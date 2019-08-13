Nora Anne Quoirin. Photo / Supplied

Malaysian police say rescuers have found the body of a Caucasian female in the forest surrounding a nature resort where a 15-year-old London girl was reported missing more than a week ago.

Negeri Sembilan state police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop says officials are in the process of determining whether the body, which was found on Tuesday, is Nora Anne Quoirin.

Fears grew for the 15-year-old, who has special needs, after it emerged she was barefoot and wearing a night dress when she disappeared in the early hours of August 4.

The discovery was made by a member of the public on the tenth day of an intensive search of the jungle surrounding the eco-resort where she was on holiday.

It was found near a waterfall around a mile away from the villa the family were staying in when she vanished.

State Police chief Mohammed Yusop said: "I can confirm a body has been found in the Betembum mountains. It is not in an accessible place."

The body is "likely" to be that of 15-year-old Nora Quoirin, the Lucie Blackman Trust has said.

The discovery comes after her parents offered a £10,000 reward for information that could lead to her safe return.

They made an emotional plea saying their "hearts were breaking" as the reward money was announced.

In a statement, her mother said: "Nora is our first child. She has been vulnerable since the day she was born.

"She is so precious to us and our hearts are breaking. We are appealing to anyone who has information about Nora to help us find her."