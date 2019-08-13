A man holding a large knife terrorised Sydney CBD and stabbed a woman before members of the public restrained him on the ground with chairs and a milk crate.

NSW Police confirmed one victim, a young woman, was stabbed in a hotel near Clarence St and King St in the central city. She has been taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Members of the public confronted the man, who was holding a large kitchen knife, and restrained him until emergency services arrived. Photo / Twitter

Video of the incident showed members of the public and a firefighter restraining the man on the ground with cafe chairs and a milk crate.

The man has blood on his hands and shirt. He had earlier been yelling "Shoot me, I want to die."

Advertisement

In video obtained by 7 News, the alleged knifeman can be seen restrained under a milk crate and cafe chairs. Photo / Twitter

NSW Police Superintendent Gavin Wood said the alleged offender has tried to stab multiple other people.

"Those attempts thankfully were unsuccessful," Wood said.

Wood praised the bravery of bystanders who helped apprehend the man.

Some random dude started stabbing people right outside my office in #Wynyard and a group of people held him down. Be careful folks, also avoid CBD KingSt and Clarence if you can there is police blocking those streets #Sydney #CBD #freak #Stabbing pic.twitter.com/2SAdtw7ZRa — Kartik Lad (@kartiklad) August 13, 2019

"They were significantly brave people. To approach a person with a mind set of obviously what this person [had], with clear evidence of a stabbing previously, these people are heroes."

There is a heavy police presence on King St and Clarence St in Wynyard.

So insane! A random dude just started stabbing people in the city right outside where we were having lunch. I saw people running so I ran towards him with a few other guys.



He ran all the way back to near my work where a lot of others had cornered him for the police! #sydney pic.twitter.com/SQvqfDRz88 — JackHuddo (@JackHuddo) August 13, 2019



Adrian Papaianni was leaving his office on Clarence Street when he heard people screaming.

"There were a stack of people running down Barrack Place saying that there was a guy with a knife," Papaianni told news.com.au.

"I ran into the Woolworths and people inside got them to shut the glass doors. I was feeling OK until I saw a mother crying with her baby in her hands, trying to get into the Woolies.

Advertisement

"Police started arriving about a minute later and started to chase him."

An Uber driver who was on King Street near the Grace Hotel told 2GB Radio that he saw the terrifying incident unfold.

"Next thing I see this guy jumping over the car, over the bonnet … he had a knife in his hand," the man said.

"He had a bit of blood on his shirt.

"There were police, people with their phone out, there were fireys trying to contain him."