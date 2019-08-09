A ill wind blew across the debating chamber at Kenya's Homa Bay County Assembly earlier this week, prompting furious discussions as to the source of a foul odour.

Lawmakers at the regional assembly were forced to pause their debate while the perpetrator of a particularly horrific fart was identified.

Julius Gaya was first to point the finger, saying: "Honourable Speaker, one of us has polluted the air and I know who it is," reported the BBC.

That should have ended the matter, given that it is well known that he who smelt it, dealt it.

Advertisement

However, the accused man took the bait and trumpeted back: "I am not the one. I cannot do such a thing in front of my colleagues."

This admission complicated the search for the source of the stench because, as any child will tell you, it has been proven many times that he who denied it, supplied it.

The situation was not helped by the fact that it was a hot day in Homa Bay and the debate followed a particularly heavy lunch, according to local media.

It was left to Speaker Edwin Kakach to bring order, asking lawmakers to exit the chamber while the gas dissipated and ordering his staff to find air fresheners: "Get whatever flavour you will find in any office, whether it's vanilla or strawberry," he reportedly demanded.

"We cannot continue sitting in an environment that smells bad," added the Speaker.

Before the air fresheners could be retrieved, the smell abated and discussions continued afresh.

It is not known if the culprit was identified.