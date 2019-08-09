Jimmy Aldaoud died in a Baghdad apartment on Tuesday after vomiting blood and begging to return to the United States. He had lived in the Detroit area from infancy until he was deported in June.

Life was a struggle for Jimmy Aldaoud. He was bipolar and schizophrenic, and battled depression and diabetes. He got into trouble, frequently landing in jail or on the street in and around Detroit, where he grew up.

Then, in June, he was deported to Iraq, and life got even more difficult. He had never set foot there before, his family said. He did not understand

