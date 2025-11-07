The Nasdaq is on track for its biggest weekly drop since Donald Trump's tariffs onslaught. Photo / Getty Images

Nearly US$1 trillion has been wiped off the value of Wall Street’s most valuable tech companies this week over concerns about the rocketing valuations linked to artificial intelligence (AI).

The so-called Magnificent Seven group of companies, which have led gains on US stock markets, have been hit hard by concerns that excitement around AI was not backed up by fundamentals.

Nvidia, which became the world’s first US$5t ($8.9t) company last month, dropped another 2.3% in early trading in New York. Nearly $500b was wiped off its market capitalisation this week.

Tesla, Google-owner Alphabet, Amazon Meta, Microsoft and Apple were also nursing heavy losses, with the blow to the Magnificent Seven totalling as much as $953.7b.

The Nasdaq, the world’s biggest tech index, was on track for its largest weekly drop since Donald Trump’s tariff onslaught in April.