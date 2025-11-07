It has gained more than 50% since the US president announced his so-called “liberation day” import taxes but has dropped 3.9% so far this week.
Some traders have raised questions over whether spending earmarked by AI companies can be matched by profits or revenues.
Part of Nvidia’s recent appeal has been its $100b deal with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, which has said it plans to invest $1.4t over the next eight years. This is far more than it has raised to date.
Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, said: “There is a continuation of the concern of a possible pullback... it’s traditional early November weakness triggered by elevated valuations and the running out of catalysts to either support or propel the market.”
Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.