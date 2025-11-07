And it was Rogan who introduced Crowe to the company and its founder Brigham Buhler, who put the New Zealand-born Aussie star on a path to better health.

As part of his personalised programme, Crowe said he has been receiving injections into his “deeply arthritic” shoulders to help with previous injuries, thus helping him hit the gym without pain.

“I’ve probably connected with them about five times since that first time, and the real benefit I’m getting that I think, right, because I’m not completely over the science, but it seems to be with these injections that I’ve been getting into my shoulders, my knees, but also these IVs,” he said.

“Ways2Well was a great call for me because it’s calmed down a bunch of stuff. It’s taking a bunch of pain away so I can go and work out and not have to suffer for two or three hours afterwards. It’s calmed down my body’s inflammation.”

Russell Crowe played Herman Goering in Nuremberg. Photo / Sony Pictures Classics

Crow said that before his health kick, he could barely raise his arms, but “now it’s f***ing rock and roll, son. It’s all going good.”

“I’m just feeling the musculature starting to build,” he said, before adding that he is “taking it really slowly” and not looking for a quick fix.

“One of the things I was worried about was [filming] Highlander because jumping into that role with the shooting date coming it was like, ‘Man, I’ve got to do three workouts a day’. And that for me is a bad recipe.”

“Because I can do that for an X amount of time, but once I stop I’m going to stop completely, and what I want to do is I want to make all these changes and make it a long-term situation.”

‘My goddamn right’

Elsewhere in the podcast, Crowe also says cutting back on his alcohol consumption is a major contributing factor to his weight loss.

“I’m a big proponent for having a drink – it’s my cultural heritage and as a working-class man, it’s my goddamn right,” Crowe said. “But as you get older, there are certain things you start to learn about your capacities.”

The star said at his age, one night a week of “fun” was “plenty”.

“If I decide to have a glass of wine with dinner, it’s going to be a really nice wine,” he explained. “I try not to have casual drinks, now. [As in] having a drink for the sake of it.”

