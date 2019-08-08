Carmen Iris Santiago's estranged husband had begun showing up recently outside the beauty salon in Queens where she worked. He would usually pace back and forth in front of the store, unnerving employees and customers.

On Wednesday evening he showed up again at the Tu S'tilo Salon SPA in Jackson Heights and asked to speak to Santiago. Nervous about his presence, the salon's owner told him that he was not allowed inside.

In a chaotic sequence that followed, which witnesses said lasted less than five minutes, Santiago's estranged husband forced his way inside, approached her, threw her to the ground,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.