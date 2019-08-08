The El Paso, Texas, Walmart store manager, Robert Evans, was taking a break outside when he heard the first shots. He saw one person fall to the ground in the parking lot, then another. A group of girls on a soccer team who were collecting donations by the store's front door started running and screaming.

Then Evans saw the gunman walking through the parking lot toward the store. He was wearing ear protectors and held a military-style rifle, pointed upward as he reloaded.

"His face was determined," Evans said of the man accused of killing 22 people Saturday morning at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.