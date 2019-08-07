What happens as opioid abusers hit middle age? "What your body tolerates at 18 it doesn't tolerate at 38 or 48."

Warning: This article contains graphic images

Tony Nugent was clean for almost seven years before he relapsed.

He found that heroin, cruel to the young, is even less forgiving with age.

Nugent had been using the drug on and off since he was 19, but overdosed the first time he shot up again. He has overdosed three more times since last year.

"I've nearly died four times," said Nugent, who turns 43 this month. "It's getting harder for me

A path to trouble

Strides, and stumbles

Two friends