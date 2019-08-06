COMMENT:

When a president orders up a special script, summons the national media and sends a message to all Americans that the "sinister ideologies" of "racism, bigotry and white supremacy" have no place here, the normal response is to cheer.

But these aren't normal times. Donald Trump isn't a normal president. And those words, which he spoke Monday, made me feel sick because they were just cheap and hollow sops to convention.

He doesn't believe them. Or rather, he doesn't care. That's indisputable from his actions to this point, and it will be demonstrated anew by his behaviour going forward.

