At least one gunman has opened fire at a Walmart store near a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, killing multiple people. A local TV channel says up to 18 people have been shot.

The chief of staff to the city's mayor told local media there were multiple victims.

Three suspects were in custody, El Paso Mayor Dee Margo told CNN.

We're in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where store 2201 & club 6502 are located. We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders. We’re working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate. — Walmart (@Walmart) August 3, 2019

Dan Patrick, Texas' lieutenant governor, said that the suspect in custody is a 21-year-old male.

It still isn't clear how many people have been killed or hurt.

"We're searching multiple scenes, but primarily the Walmart," said Sgt. Enrique Carrillo of the El Paso Police Department, pointing to a nearby mall as another area of focus. "There is not an imminent threat. There is no active shooter currently."

Earlier, El Paso police warned people to stay away from the mall and take cover, warning there could be more than one shooter, when the first shots were fired about 11am local time.

"We have multiple reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area."



Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Fox News reported the shooting began outside of the Walmart and then the gunman moved inside in the shop.

A witness from the scene told Fox News she saw the gunman wearing a black t-shirt and cargo pants and carrying a rifle.

The gunman shot people seeking shelter is corners of the shop, she said.

AF NEWS: At least 18 people have been shot or injured inside a Walmart at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas. A few days ago a gunman killed 2 people in a Mississippi Walmart. Not 2 weeks have passed since the Gilroy, California shooting. pic.twitter.com/6JDQ0tb3nm — AF (@admissionfeeaf) August 3, 2019

There may be a second incident at the JC Penney in the same mall. There have been reports of two male shooters at the JC Penney, according to CBS News

Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. congressman who represented El Paso, tweeted: "Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe, El Paso.

"Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates."

Police still looking for shooter. Telling everyone to shelter in place. ⁦@elpasotimes⁩ pic.twitter.com/T3pt8ve5p5 — mark lambie (@LambieMark) August 3, 2019

Que horrible experiencia !!!! Balacera en Walmart de Cielo Vista!! Mi mamá y yo estamos abajo de la mesa grabando porque el 911 nunca nos contestó!!! Me imagino que todos los que estábamos allí estábamos llamando a la misma vez. Estamos muy agradecidas con Jehová Dios por habernos cuidado!!! 🙏❤️😰💦 Posted by Sylvia Saucedo on Saturday, 3 August 2019

- More to come