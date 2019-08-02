A US man has admitted to killing his girlfriend's baby because he spat milk on him.

On Tuesday afternoon, police in Bloomington, US, responded to a call out from the IU Health Bloomington Hospital emergency department, after a two-month old baby was taken in.

Authorities say the man squeezed and suffocated the baby in an attempt to get him to stop crying.

Once police arrived at the emergency department, the baby had already died.

Emergency department staff told police that there were several inconsistencies in statements made by members of the baby's family.

The baby boy had visible injuries to his face.

The man, 19-year-old Dakota L King, was arrested for murder, after several police interviews.

Police say he admitted to investigators he was angry earlier in the day when the child spit up milk on his clothes.

He told police he placed the baby in the bassinet and put his hands on the back of the boy's head to hold him down.

He said the child was crying so he pushed the boy's head down into the pillow of the bassinet until he stopped.