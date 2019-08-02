With little oversight, the N.Y.P.D. has been using powerful surveillance technology on photos of children and teenagers.

The New York Police Department has been loading thousands of arrest photos of children and teenagers into a facial recognition database despite evidence the technology has a higher risk of false matches in younger faces.

For about four years, internal records show, the department has used the technology to compare crime scene images with its collection of juvenile mug shots, the photos that are taken at an arrest. Most of the photos are of teenagers, largely 13-16 years old, but children as young

