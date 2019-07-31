A not so clever Welsh drug dealer was caught red-handed selling class A drugs - by his own dashcam.

Scott Curtis, 45, was pulled over by police and as they approached his car he threw bags of cocaine and cannabis out the window.

But it was two hours of dashcam footage that led police to discover the Cwmdare resident's shady drug deals.

Curtis' dashcam recorded him saying he sold "gear" as he conducted Class A drugs deals from his yellow Ford Focus.

In one scene he is seen polishing his car before answering a phone call and saying: "I don't do Valium, gear I do", before agreeing on the price "three for 25".

The whole drug exchange was caught on camera.

DC Steve Woolley from South Wales police said: "Scott tried his best to get away with his crimes. He threw drugs from his vehicle and then claimed that it was all for own personal use.

"But when we played back his own dashcam footage, I don't think he could quite believe it himself.

"Initially he replied no comment each time he was given the chance to explain what was going on, but so good was the case against him, he pleaded guilty to all charges and will spend a considerable time behind bars."

Curtis was jailed for two years and six months at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court after admitting possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and producing cannabis.