An 86-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who vanished 37 years ago, after human bones were found at a farmhouse.

West Mercia Police said "female human remains" were uncovered in a septic tank at a property in the village of Kempsey, Worcestershire, on July 12.

The force said a man, 86, was being held on suspicion of murder, after officers determined the body parts "likely" belonged to Brenda Venables.

Mrs Venables vanished without a trace from the address in 1982, where she lived with her husband David, the Telegraph reported.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police told the Telegraph: "The arrest has been made in connection with the remains that have been found and the investigation is ongoing.

"The general circumstances are leading us to believe that it is likely to be that of missing Brenda Venables."

Police are anticipating it will be "a few more weeks" until they know the identity of the victim.

The grim find came at the same time officers were searching rural land in nearby Drakes Broughton as part of the hunt for missing estate agent Suzy Lamplugh.

However, it was reported that the body parts were found in a bag when the septic tank was drained during routine maintenance.

A statement from the force said on Tuesday: "Police investigating the discovery of female human remains, in a septic tank, in the village of Kempsey on Friday July 12 have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

"The 86-year-old man from Kempsey remains in custody at this time helping officers with their enquiries."