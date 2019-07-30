By the time the CIA delivered Khalid Sheikh Mohammed to the military prison at Guantánamo Bay in 2006, it had already extracted confessions from him through interrogations that included waterboarding, rectal abuse, sleep deprivation and other forms of torture.

But none of what Mohammed said during his 3 1/2 years in secret CIA prisons could be used in the military commission trial he would face on charges that he was the architect of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. So within months of his arrival at Guantánamo Bay, the Bush administration had FBI agents question him and other al-Qaida suspects

Related articles: