Doctors Owase Jeelani and David Dunaway have worked together for more than a decade at Great Ormond Street Hospital. Their latest operation, which made headlines last week, was their most challenging yet: separating conjoined twins Safa and Marwa over 50 gruelling hours. They tell Hilary Rose how they did it.

It was a day like any other for Owase Jeelani, consultant paediatric neurosurgeon at Great Ormond Street hospital in London, when his phone rang back in April 2017. At the other end was a fellow neurosurgeon in Peshawar, Pakistan. He had an interesting case, he told Jeelani. Two healthy girls,