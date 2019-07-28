Passed over for an air-conditioned summer internship, Harrison Duran instead braved rattlesnakes in a remote area of North Dakota to help make a thrilling discovery.

Harrison Duran, a biology student at the University of California, Merced, had just been rejected from a summer internship when he received an invitation from a professor to go fossil hunting in a remote area of North Dakota.

Duran, 23, accepted the offer. Just four days into the two-week trip, he was helping uncover parts of a skull belonging to a triceratops, most likely about 65 million years old.

In an interview Friday, Duran sounded

