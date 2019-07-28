Former US President Barack Obama, who doesn't often comment on current politics, seemed to yesterday endorse an op-ed written by 148 African Americans who served in his administration that called out President Donald Trump for recent comments degrading four congresswomen of colour.

"I've always been proud of what this team accomplished during my administration.

"But more than what we did, I'm proud of how they're continuing to fight for an America that's better," Obama tweeted with a link to the Washington Post op-ed.

The op-ed was published under the headline: "We are African Americans, we are patriots, and we refuse to sit idly by".

The former Obama administration officials vowed to stand up against the "racism, sexism, homophobia and xenophobia ... wielded by the president and any elected official complicit in the poisoning of our democracy".

"There is truly nothing more un-American than calling on fellow citizens to leave our country — by citing their immigrant roots, or ancestry, or their unwillingness to sit in quiet obedience while democracy is being undermined," they wrote.

Even former first lady Michelle Obama, who also shies away from Trump-era outrage, made known her disdain for Trump's comments.

"What truly makes our country great is its diversity," Michelle Obama tweeted. "Whether we are born here or seek refuge here, there's a place for us all. We must remember it's not my America or your America. It's our America."