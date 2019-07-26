An Indonesian bookkeeper who rose to national prominence after she was sentenced to jail for recording her boss to prove he was sexually harassing her is expected to receive amnesty from the country's president as early as next week.

A grant of amnesty by President Joko Widodo would reverse two Supreme Court rulings and spare the bookkeeper, Nuril Maknun, a six-month jail term, in a case that has highlighted the frequent mistreatment of women in Indonesia.

The president signalled his intention to grant amnesty last week when he asked for the parliament's approval, which it granted Thursday. Once the president

