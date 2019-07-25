The Trump administration said it would resume executions of federal death row inmates, starting with five men who have been convicted of killing children.

No one on federal death row has been executed since 2003, but on Thursday, Attorney General William Barr announced that the government was resuming executions, starting with five men convicted of killing children.

The men, whose ages range from 37 to 67, have each been convicted of heinous crimes, and together have been involved in the slayings of 13 victims. The cases fell under federal jurisdiction because of how or where they were carried out.

Lezmond Mitchell, 37, who killed a woman and her granddaughter

Wesley Purkey, 67, who killed a 16-year-old girl and an 80-year-old woman

Daniel Lee, 46, who wanted to create a white republic

Alfred Bourgeois, 55, who tortured and killed his daughter

Dustin Honken, 51, convicted of killing five people, including two children