In an apparent mix-up, the image featuring Russian elements and golf clubs was taken from an online store that sells products critical of the president. "It kind of made my day," the creator said.

A mystery was afoot in conservative Washington circles this week after an apparent audiovisual mix-up made for an unexpected jab at President Donald Trump. Let us set the scene.

The venue: a Washington hotel where Turning Point USA, the conservative youth organisation, was hosting a conference for high school students, where Trump spoke Tuesday.

The décor: a presidential seal on the onstage screen, a fitting background

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: