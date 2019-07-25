Facing community opposition, a Colorado school district said Wednesday that it would drop a proposal to tear down Columbine High School, which has been confronting growing threats and thousands of curious trespassers since the 1999 massacre there.

In June, the Jefferson County Public Schools in suburban Denver asked for community input on what, to many, was a radical idea to reduce Columbine's morbid allure. The district proposed razing most of the school building and rebuilding it farther from the road, where unwanted visitors now pull over to take photos or traipse onto school grounds.

While the plan was supported by

Related articles: