Weeks after a call went out on Facebook for people to "storm Area 51," the top-secret US military site in the Nevada desert that is said to hide aliens, a similar event has been organised to "find dat big boi" — the Loch Ness monster — in Scotland, setting off mild alarm bells.

The Scotland event invited people last week to storm Loch Ness — the deep, freshwater lake in the Scottish Highlands whose most fabled tenant is said to be an underwater creature.

"Nessie can't hide from us all," the invitation said, echoing the Area 51 event set up

