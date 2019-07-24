Boris Johnson and his PR executive girlfriend Carrie Symonds have moved into a $2.5 million love nest after they were hounded out of their former home, according to reports.

Symonds was seen moving furniture into the four-bedroom home based nearly 5km from the Houses of Parliament after the couple were reported to have had a series of explosive rows at the flat they shared nearby in Camberwell, forcing neighbours to call the police.

The row is thought have started over red wine being spilt on a sofa with Symonds heard shouting "get off me" and Johnson telling her to get off his laptop.

The new Prime Minister faced criticism from neighbours with hostile posters displayed near his former flat, with the Daily Mail reporting the hostility forced him to move away.

Advertisement

Neighbours reportedly shared their discontent for Johnson, but said they'd rather tolerate him as a neighbour than have him move into Downing St.

However, the move into his new home has been met with dismay from locals, with one telling the Daily Mail they "can't stand him" and hoped he would "live somewhere else".

A local resident confirmed the sale, telling MailOnline: "One of the neighbours told me last week that Boris and his girlfriend had bought the property. I can't say I'm thrilled about it."

Another said: "He will not find many Tories around here. Personally I can't stand the man and I'd rather he live somewhere else."

Demonstrators protest outside the home of Boris Johnson's girlfriend Carrie Symonds on June 23 in London. Photo / Getty Images

Johnson, who was installed as Tory leader after trouncing Jeremy Hunt, is unlikely to live at the house for the foreseeable future as he'll move into 10 Downing St.

The move comes amid speculation Symonds may not move into Downing St full-time with Johnson as he takes over as the leader of the UK.

Symonds and Johnson had been living in the flat in Camberwell as he launched his leadership election bid.

They had set up home together after Johnson and his wife Marina Wheeler began divorce proceedings.