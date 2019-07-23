A US woman is accused of dropping and fatally injuring her 3-month-old baby during an altercation with another woman.

WALB-TV reports 26-year-old Karen Lashun Harrison was charged with felony murder, cruelty to children and simple battery.

Moultrie Police Lieutenant Freddie Williams says Harrison got into a fight Friday with a woman at a beauty supply store in Moultrie, Georgia, and dropped the baby on to the pavement. The baby was taken to the hospital on Saturday with a head injury where he later died.

Shocking CCTV video shows the moment Harrison dropped the tot after trying to retaliate after another woman swung a bag at her.

It was left to a bystander to intervene and pick up the child after Harrison and the other woman continued to fight in the car park.

Harrison then waited a day before seeking medical treatment for the boy.

The child's mother, Karen Lashun Harrison (L) and her friend Carneata Clark have both been charged in relation to the incident. Photo / Supplied

Harrison then told police the baby was injured when he fell from family friend Carneata Clark's arms. Clark corroborated the story. She has been charged with false statements and obstruction of an officer.

A spokesman for the Moultrie Police Department slammed both women, telling ABC news: "It's very disturbing that two adults would fight in a public place while holding a 3-month-old child in their arms."

The other woman involved in the fight hasn't been charged.

Police say more arrests are possible.