On a drizzly morning last summer, Patricia Jackson opened her door to two strangers. They told her they had come on behalf of a man named Angelo Robinson.

Jackson grew cold at the mention. Angelo Robinson was the man who had shot and killed her sister, Veronica, 21 years earlier. She told them she wanted nothing to do with him.

"I understand," one of the women said, as she recalled. "Can I at least talk with you about some things?"

Reluctantly, Jackson let them in. And they talked about some things: tragic mistakes, remorse, retribution and the possibility of redemption.

