Michelle Obama and Bill Gates have been named the most admired man and woman in the world, according to a new poll.

The former US First Lady usurped Angelina Jolie to take the top spot on the list compiled by YouGov.

Billionaire tech mogul Bill Gates remained the world's most popular male figure, having topped the list every time since the survey launched in 2015.

Billionaire tech mogul Bill Gates remained the world's most admired man for the fourth time in a row, having topped the list every time since the YouGov survey launched in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

Both beat out several influential leaders and personalities including the Queen, Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and even the Dalai Lama.

The list features 20 men and 20 women whom were selected after 42,000 people were polled in 41 countries.

Falling closely behind Gates for "most admired man" are former US President Barack Obama, actor and martial artist Jackie Chan, President of China Xi Jingping and Chinese business magnate Jack Ma.

Rounding out the top five for the women's category are talk show host Oprah Winfrey, actress-turned-humanitarian Angelina Jolie, the Queen and Harry Potter star Emma Watson.

No Kiwis made the worldwide lists, including our Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Getty Images

No Kiwis made the worldwide lists, including our Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who was ranked the second most admired woman by Australians.

She was also named the world's second greatest leader by Fortune Magazine and ranked the 29th most powerful woman in the world by Forbes magazine.

Ardern is also featuring as one of Time magazine's most influential people of 2019.

On the YouGov list, a large number of women featured are from the entertainment industry with appearances by Madonna, Taylor Swift, Priyanka Chopra and Ellen DeGeneres.

A number of politicians also featured, including Hillary Clinton, Angela Merkel, Theresa May and Melania Trump.

For the list of males, many are business moguls and sports stars including Warren Buffet, Elon Musk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Meanwhile, David Attenborough and the Queen remained the most admired figures in Britain in a poll that saw Nigel Farage ranked higher than the Pope.

The list features 20 men and 20 women whom were selected after 42,000 people were polled in 41 countries. Phoyo /. YouGov

The British public voted Prince William and Prince Harry third and fourth, respectively, behind Barack Obama.

Bill Gates rounded out the top five list, closely followed by the Dalai Lama. In sixth place was Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, who was voted more admirable than Prince Charles and the Pope.

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton - who came ninth last year - was nowhere to be seen on the female list, which featured just one royal in the Queen.

Michelle Obama, Dame Judi Dench, Harry Potter author JK Rowling and Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai made up the top five.

Politicians featured highly across the board, with former leader of the Green Party Caroline Lucas, Theresa May and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon ranking sixth, ninth and tenth, respectively.