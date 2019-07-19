Who decided what the most famous footprint in the world would look like?

The most famous shoe print in the world is not on this world at all. It's on the moon, probably still there in the gray dust.

On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin took a step forward, backed up, then took a photograph. What he left behind on the moon and captured for the rest of us on Earth remains remarkable in its simplicity and timeless in its evocation.

"Framed in the photo was evidence of man on the moon," Aldrin later wrote in Magnificent

