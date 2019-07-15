Bones discovered on a beach on the NSW mid-north coast belong to missing French backpacker Erwan Ferrieux, police say.

Ferrieux, 21, was reported missing in February along with British tourist Hugo Palmer, 20.

Walkers discovered items belonging to the two friends near the shore at Shelly Beach about 6.30am on February 18.

Their rental car was later traced to a car park nearby. It contained personal items, including the two men's travel documents.

Searches of land and water failed to locate the men. Police believed the men may have drowned.

Three human bones discovered on the shore last month have been forensically tested and police today confirmed they are those of Ferrieux, the ABC reports.

Chief Inspector Mark Aldridge told reporters at the time of the pair's disappearance, police were concerned they had entered the water and not come back out.

Bones discovered on a NSW beach belong to Erwan Ferrieux, right, police say. Source / supplied

"We have concerns that they may have entered the water some time, either on Sunday or Sunday night, and unfortunately have not returned from the water," he said.

"A large area has been covered, and unfortunately at this stage, we haven't had any indication or information that we've discovered in relation to the two missing boys."

Palmer's family, including his mother mother Tanya McNab, travelled to the picturesque beach location in the week after her son went missing.

There, she gathered with locals for a vigil and told reporters: "I feel numb, completely numb."

French consular representative Nicolas Croizer also attended on behalf of the family. He said they were in shock, but, "they are very proud of their son".

Bones were found at the same beach yesterday, but police say it's far too early to determine who they belong to.